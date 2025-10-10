Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.