2,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Argyle Capital Management LLC

Argyle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $185.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $440.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

