M. Kraus & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

