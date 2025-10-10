Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

