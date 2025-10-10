Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

