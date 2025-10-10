Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Exchange Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $252.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day moving average is $282.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. HSBC reduced their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

