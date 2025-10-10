Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Trims Position in Deere & Company $DE

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.88.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $455.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.