Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 135.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $347.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

