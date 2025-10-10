Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 344 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2%

MCD stock opened at $293.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.86. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

