First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $200.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

