Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

