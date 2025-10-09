Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,049 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,197,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

