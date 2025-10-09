Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.