Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $16.68 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $520.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $492.25 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.27.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

