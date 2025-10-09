Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $336.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $336.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.76 and a 200 day moving average of $298.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

