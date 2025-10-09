Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $166.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $166.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

