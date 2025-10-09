Columbus Macro LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 106.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $730,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.5%

SYY stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.