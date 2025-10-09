Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $987.81 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,059.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $823.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

