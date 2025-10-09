NBT Bank N A NY Buys 360 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after buying an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after buying an additional 566,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $448.09 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.50 and its 200 day moving average is $499.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

