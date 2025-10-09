Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,020,000 after buying an additional 7,451,591 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,112,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,421,000 after buying an additional 138,565 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,513,000 after buying an additional 205,329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,409,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 411,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.