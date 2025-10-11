Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.92 ($13.05) and traded as low as GBX 839 ($11.20). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 839 ($11.20), with a volume of 126,927 shares changing hands.

Burford Capital Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 956.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 976.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

