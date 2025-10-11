Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,359,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.