Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.15.

OLLI stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,520. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,444,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

