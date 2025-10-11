Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Enservco shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 45,625 shares.

Enservco Stock Up 69.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $154,784.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

