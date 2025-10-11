Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 33,785,020 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.25.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

