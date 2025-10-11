Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 33,785,020 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on MATD
Petro Matad Stock Performance
Petro Matad Company Profile
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.