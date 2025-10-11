WORK Medical Technology Group’s (WOK) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

WORK Medical Technology Group Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WOK opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. WORK Medical Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

WORK Medical Technology Group Company Profile

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

