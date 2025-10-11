Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.3273.

ARDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 990.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ardent Health by 1,519.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ardent Health by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ardent Health by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARDT opened at $14.08 on Friday. Ardent Health has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Ardent Health had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

