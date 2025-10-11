Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 50,127 shares traded.

Trinity Place Stock Up 7.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Trinity Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. Its assets are located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan; and a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.