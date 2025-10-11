MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MBG Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. MBG shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
MBG Stock Up 66.7%
MBG Company Profile
MBG Holdings Inc provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.
