Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. UBS Group cut their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fluor from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

