Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $106.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.69.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

