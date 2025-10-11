iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF $AOM Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

