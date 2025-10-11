GATX Corporation $GATX Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in GATX by 117.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in GATX by 101.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in GATX by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

GATX Price Performance

GATX opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GATX Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $178.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $354,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,307.60. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $335,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,599.54. This trade represents a 22.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,509 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.