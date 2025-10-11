Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHVS. Guggenheim began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -2.77.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2,741,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

