Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.97. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,625 shares of company stock valued at $59,749,934 in the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

