Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42. Following the sale, the director owned 628,039,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,043,750,483.67. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,499,001 shares of company stock worth $602,845,239. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.13.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TMUS opened at $228.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

