Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF $MAGS

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 779,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after buying an additional 362,353 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the second quarter worth $23,274,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the first quarter worth $2,064,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

