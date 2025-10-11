KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 3,500 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.58 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.