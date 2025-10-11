MSH Capital Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 356,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $113,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,805,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $413.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

