Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 356,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $413.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.51.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.67.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

