SLT Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $325,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

