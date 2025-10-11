Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after buying an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 37.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 766,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,283,000 after buying an additional 210,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.85.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3%

SPGI opened at $486.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

