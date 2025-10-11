Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $413.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.01, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.