Leo Wealth LLC Buys 301 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 23.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

