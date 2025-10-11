Croban Buys 162 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Croban grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Croban’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,567.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,764,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $153,524,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

American Electric Power stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

