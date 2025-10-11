Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Acquired by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 35.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Pure Storage Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE:PSTG opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.12, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $94.72.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,111 shares of company stock worth $42,454,009. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

