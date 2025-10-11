Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8%

EFA opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

