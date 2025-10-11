Eastern Bank Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 103,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

