Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

