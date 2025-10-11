Analysts Set CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $76.93

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.9286.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.